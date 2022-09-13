Green building week to promote realisation of Vietnam’s COP26 commitments
The Vietnam Green Building Week 2022 is scheduled to take place in Ho Chi Minh City from October 13 - 14 with a focus on measures for realising Vietnam’s commitments made at the 26th UN Climate Change Conference (COP26).
A graphic design of green building of the Capital House Group (Illustrative image)Hanoi (VNA) –
The event, to be held by the Ministry of Construction and IEC Group, aims to boost dialogue and multidimensional cooperation, with the participation of more than 1,200 policymakers, representatives of project developers, investors, consulting and design firms, architects, and suppliers of building materials, equipment, and technology.
Its plenary session will be co-chaired by officials of the ministries of construction, natural resources and environment, and industry and trade, along with international organisations in Vietnam. It will look into the promotion of green building towards implementing the country’s commitments made at COP26.
Meanwhile, the three panel discussions will discuss eco-friendly structures and quality of life, green construction materials, measures for ensuring the living environment and building quality, and green and energy-saving solutions for buildings.
Apart from workshops, more than 30 suppliers from Vietnam and the region will also exhibit building technology, construction materials, and energy-saving and low-emission solutions./.