Environment Project launched to promote innovation, entrepreneuship in ecotourism ECOViP, a project financed by the European Commission and coordinated by Nha Trang University, was launched on July 11, aiming to foster innovation and entrepreneurship in ecotourism, promoting sustainable development in Vietnam and the Philippines.

Environment Expanding payment mechanisms for ecosystem services to bolster conservation efforts In a bid to enhance the conservation and restoration of natural ecosystems and diverse wildlife within the country, the application of payment mechanisms for environmental services rendered by forests is being recommended for broader ecosystems.

Environment Vietnam, WB enhance partnership in climate change response for green growth Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Dang Quoc Khanh has hailed the World Bank (WB)’s effective cooperation with Vietnam, especially in climate change response, green growth and environmental protection.

Environment Institute of Environment, Sea and Islands Science to be established Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha has signed a decision to establish the Institute of Environment, Sea and Islands Science under the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment.