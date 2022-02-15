Business Digital technology helps enhance transparency at border gates Digital transformation is being promoted at border gates, helping settle procedures more quickly while reducing travel time and costs, Nhan dan (People) newspaper reported.

Business Vietnam’s wood industry continues to grow Vietnamese wood and furniture products are expected to grow in 2022 due to the purchasing demand of the international market along with meeting necessary factors in Free Trade Agreements (FTAs).

Business Foreign retailers look to expand operations in Vietnam Foreign retail businesses are adopting a multi-channel sales strategy as well as improved operations and delivery services to expand Vietnam operations despite pandemic impacts.