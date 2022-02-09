Deputy for Economic Affairs at the Indonesia n Ministry of National Development Planning (Bappenas) Amalia Adininggar Widyasanti (Photo: Antara)

Jakarta (VNA) – The green economy will create 4.4 million new jobs in Indonesia in 2030, Antara news agency reported, quoting Deputy for Economic Affairs at the Indonesian Ministry of National Development Planning (Bappenas) Amalia Adininggar Widyasanti as saying at the Green Jobs Conference.

A new business model is required to tap the green economy potential, which certainly requires new skills, Widyasanti remarked at the event on February 8.

She noted that new job opportunities would be available in priority sectors, such as renewable energy, agriculture, waste management, transportation, and tourism.

The green economy is estimated to contribute 600 trillion IDR (41.7 billion USD) to Indonesia's gross domestic product in 2030.

However, the potential of the economy must also be complemented and accompanied by the availability of workers, who understand the requirements of industries to run a green industry, the official remarked.

To this end, the Indonesian government should help prospective workers to hone their skills in accordance with the requirements of green jobs, she said, underlined that development in the new and renewable energy sector is not yet optimal.

For example, the country’s potential of solar power as an energy source reaches 207.9 GW, though only 0.3 GW had been used.

Similarly, potential for hydropower stands at 94.5 GW, but only 6.1 GW utilised./.