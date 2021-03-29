Business Vietnam-UK trade deal to officially take effect from May Vietnam will announce to the UK side its ratification of the UK-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (UKVFTA) this month, so the deal can officially come into force from May 1.

Business HCM City’s agro-forestry-fisheries value up in first three months HCM City’s agro-forestry-fisheries value increased 1.65 percent year-on-year in the opening three months of the year, the municipal Department of Agriculture and Rural Development has reported.

Business Vietnamese companies advised to proactively respond to Suez Canal blockage The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has advised exporters around Vietnam to adopt necessary measures in order to minimise any economic damage posed by the stranded shipping vessel in the Suez Canal.