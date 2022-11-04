A view of Ha Long Bay, a UNESCO World Heritage site in the northern province of Quang Ninh. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Green Heritage Cultural and Tourism Week will take place at the Vietnam Exhibition Centre for Culture and Arts in Hanoi from November 21-25 as one of the activities celebrating Vietnam’s Culture Heritage Day, according to the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.

Themed “Meeting of humans and nature”, the event aims to promote and honour natural heritage sites of Vietnam, especially those recognised by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO), the ministry said.



It creates a chance for Vietnamese people, especially the youth, to show their responsibility, patriotism and pride for natural heritage sites, thereby, raising public awareness of the need to preserve biodiversity and prevent the impacts of climate change.

The event also offers an opportunity for localities to exchange their experiences in preserving and upholding the values of natural heritage.



A range of cultural activities will be held during the week, including a photo exhibition entitled “Vietnam’s Natural Heritage”. It will introduce the natural beauty, biodiversity value, cultural beauty, scenic spots and daily activities of people living in World Natural Heritage Areas and the National Park Biosphere Reserve.



An exhibition themed "Cultural heritage, tourism and traditional craft villages of Vietnam" will be also organised, showcasing products of 10 outstanding craft villages including Bat Trang and Chu Dau pottery, Quat Dong embroidery, Dong Ho folk paintings, Van Phuc silk, and Hoi An lanterns.



A cultural exchange programme for students will be arranged at the event./.