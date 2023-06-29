Business Flights diverted, rescheduled due to bad weather at Tan Son Nhat airport Many flights to and from Tan Son Nhat airport in Ho Chi Minh City were either rescheduled or diverted to land at alternate airports due on June 28 to bad weather.

Business Banking sector focuses on credit institution restructuring associated with bad debt settlement The banking sector should take more drastic measures to restructure credit institutions in association with the settlement of bad debts to contribute to curbing inflation and stabilising macro-economic factors, according to insiders.

Business Quang Ninh’s state budget revenue up 6% in first half State budget collection of the northern province of Quang Ninh in the first half of 2023 reached 28 trillion VND (over 1.18 billion USD), equivalent to 53% of the estimate, and up 6% compared to the scenario.

Business FDI flows into Vietnam forecast to increase in H2: Experts The flows of foreign direct investment (FDI) into Vietnam are forecast to increase in the second half of the year as the downturn has been improved in recent months, experts have said.