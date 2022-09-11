Business Vietnam moves to strongly integrate into int’l labour market Vietnam is striving to develop a modern and internationally integrated labour market, considering it a key to a strong connection with the global labour market and ensure the harmonisation of the domestic labour market.

Business Vietnam eyes FDI attraction opportunities Many large firms have shown their interest in Vietnam, and the country is looking at its chances to welcome large-scale foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows.

Business Intellectual property protection helps promote farm produce Various measures have been rolled out to boost Vietnam’s agricultural sector’s growth towards higher productivity, better quality, stronger competitiveness and sustainability.

Business Vietnam records nearly 4 bln USD of trade surplus Vietnam recorded a trade surplus of nearly 4 billion USD over the first eight months of the year, with the total goods import and export turnover rising by 15.5% year on year to some 498 billion USD.