Travel

Green transition reshapes Ninh Binh’s tourism landscape

Ninh Binh’s green tourism efforts have gained increasing international recognition. In 2025, the Trang An Landscape Complex received Tripadvisor’s prestigious “Best of the Best” award, placing it among the top 1% of destinations worldwide. Tam Coc–Bich Dong and Bai Dinh Pagoda were also ranked among the world’s top 10% most popular destinations.

Visitors explore Thung Nham Bird Park in Nam Hoa Lu ward, Ninh Binh province. (Photo: VNA)
Visitors explore Thung Nham Bird Park in Nam Hoa Lu ward, Ninh Binh province. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Leveraging its spectacular limestone mountains, winding waterways and rich cultural heritage, Ninh Binh is steadily establishing itself as one of Vietnam’s leading destinations for green and sustainable tourism.​

At Thung Nham Ecotourism Area, the Nature’s Melody outdoor performance offers visitors an immersive journey through nature-inspired storytelling. Set amid forests, mountains and lakes, the show unfolds across four themed chapters, highlighting the harmony between humans and the natural world.

Cao Thi Hoa, General Director of Doanh Sinh Trading, Service and Tourism JSC, said Thung Nham has prioritised preserving its original ecological character, from its natural bird sanctuary and landscapes to environmentally friendly architectural designs.

Ninh Binh has emerged as a pioneer in implementing Vietnam’s green tourism standards and currently leads the country in the number of businesses certified under the VITA Green Tourism label. The province is gradually building a sustainable tourism ecosystem while strengthening its reputation as a premier green destination.

According to Vu The Binh, Chairman of the Vietnam Tourism Association, Ninh Binh possesses exceptional advantages for green tourism development, anchored by the Trang An Landscape Complex, a UNESCO-recognised cultural and natural heritage site, along with extensive limestone mountains, wetlands and diverse ecosystems.​

These natural assets provide a strong foundation for expanding ecotourism, community-based tourism and experiential travel linked to local cultural values, while enhancing the province’s competitiveness as demand grows for responsible and environmentally conscious travel experiences.

Ninh Binh’s green tourism efforts have gained increasing international recognition. In 2025, the Trang An Landscape Complex received Tripadvisor’s prestigious “Best of the Best” award, placing it among the top 1% of destinations worldwide. Tam Coc–Bich Dong and Bai Dinh Pagoda were also ranked among the world’s top 10% most popular destinations.

vnanet-1.jpg
Birds at Thung Nham Bird Park, Ninh Binh province. (Photo: VNA)

Director of the Ninh Binh Department of Tourism Bui Van Manh attributed the province’s success to a development model built on close cooperation among authorities, businesses and local communities. Under this approach, the government provides strategic direction and oversight, businesses drive investment and tourism services, while local residents actively participate in heritage preservation and tourism development.​

The province has adopted a range of conservation-focused measures, including promoting manual rowing boats and designated trekking routes while rejecting proposals for motorised transport and cable car systems within heritage areas, despite their potential economic benefits.

Challenges remain, however. Duong Thi Thanh, Chairwoman of the Ninh Binh Tourism Association, noted that awareness of green tourism standards remains uneven across the sector. Many small and medium-sized enterprises continue to face difficulties in accessing resources for technological upgrades, workforce training and operational improvements. Building distinctive, high-value green tourism products will require stronger collaboration and long-term support.​

Tong Anh De, General Director of Ninh Binh Legend Hotel, said many tourism operators still lack a clear understanding of green tourism principles and implementation methods. He stressed the importance of strengthening connections among accommodation providers, travel firms, destinations and local communities to create an integrated green tourism value chain.

To further accelerate the transition, the Ninh Binh Green Tourism Association was recently established. The organisation aims to connect tourism stakeholders across the province and promote wider adoption of green tourism practices through training, destination promotion, knowledge sharing and collaborative sustainable development initiatives./.

VNA
#Ninh Binh #tourism #green transition
Follow VietnamPlus

Green transition

Related News

Ninh Binh develops sports tourism to drive growth

Ninh Binh develops sports tourism to drive growth

Through major sporting events, the northern province of Ninh Binh has improved tourism services, promoted destinations and enhanced its image, helping boost tourism and local socio-economic growth.

A view of the Trang An Scenic Landscape Complex - the first mixed cultural and natural heritage site in Vietnam. (Photo: VNA)

Ninh Binh aims to boost heritage-driven tourism growth

One of the highlights of the Ninh Binh Tourism Week 2026 is the Tam Coc Golden Season Festival at the Tam Coc – Bich Dong tourist site, where visitors can enjoy the vibrant rice harvest landscape alongside traditional cultural activities such as agricultural offerings processions, folk singing and traditional art performances.

See more

Sun Group officially introduces world-class tourism ecosystems, including Sun Paradise Land Phu Quoc, to the Korean market. (Photo: Sun Group)

Sun Group makes SITF 2026 debut with Phu Quoc flight promotions

For many years, the RoK has remained one of Vietnam’s largest international tourism markets. As travel demand between the two countries continues to grow strongly, Sun Group’s first participation at SITF is seen as a significant step in both the group’s international tourism promotion strategy and Vietnam’s broader efforts to attract global travelers.

Vietnam is emerging as a safe, green, friendly destination with a rich cultural identity (Photo: VNA)

Media plays pivotal role in promoting Vietnam’s tourism growth, global image

Vietnam aims to welcome 25 million international visitors and 150 million domestic travellers in 2026. Alongside the sector’s efforts, strong, responsible and innovative media engagement is expected to play a key role in helping the country achieve its tourism growth ambitions and enhance its position on the global tourism map.

Quan ho folk singers perform and interact with visitors aboard a boat. (Photo: VNA)

Story bank initiative aims to amplify Vietnam’s global profile

Under a newly issued plan by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the story bank will serve as a central repository of content to be disseminated across multimedia platforms, helping bring Vietnam’s culture, people and development achievements to audiences worldwide.

Tourist boats at Tuan Chau International Passenger Port in Ha Long. (Photo: VNA)

Quang Ninh hosts over 10 million visitors in five months

For the remainder of the year, Quang Ninh province plans to host a series of major events as it works to fulfil its target of welcoming 22 million visitors, including 5.2 million foreigners, and generating 65 trillion VND in tourism revenue.

Da Nang honours outstanding travel firms with the “MICE – The Rising Wave” award in recognition of their contributions to attracting MICE visitors to the city. (Photo: VNA)

Da Nang strengthens position as leading MICE destination

Da Nang has continued to promote MICE tourism through support policies and destination marketing initiatives. In 2026, it expanded its MICE promotion programme under the theme “Da Nang – Elevating the MICE Tourism Experience”, offering broader incentives for domestic and international visitors.

Kiss Bridge in Phu Quoc special zone, An Giang province. (Photo: VNA)

RoK media spotlights Phu Quoc’s rise as global tourism destination

According to the Korean media, Phu Quoc is not just a beautiful beach. It is a place where tropical nature, modern entertainment experiences, romantic moments, and a sense of healing converge. An island where people come not only to travel but also to feel happiness with all their senses.

Visitors experience traditional coffee roasting by the Ede ethnic community. (Photo: nhandan.vn)

Buon Ma Thuot named among world's best culinary destinations by National Geographic

Dak Lak produces around 30% of Vietnam’s total coffee output and is home to some of the world’s finest Robusta beans. Coffee culture in the province is far more than an industry; it is a living tradition deeply embedded in daily life, intertwined with the customs of indigenous ethnic communities such as the Ede and M’nong, and the region’s vast green highlands. Visitors to Buon Ma Thuot can enjoy coffee experiences found nowhere else.

Russian tourists enjoy their time on a beach in Nha Trang, Khanh Hoa province. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Russia seek solutions for surging tourism demand

Over 600,000 Russian tourists came to Vietnam in 2025, nearly reaching the record level seen before the COVID-19 pandemic, and the momentum has continued to accelerate in 2026 with more than 500,000 Russian arrivals in the Southeast Asian country in the first four months.

Ba Be Lake covers over 500 hectares of water surface and is surrounded by primary forests and a majestic cave system. (Photo: Internet)

Thai Nguyen aims to turn tourism into economic spearhead

In the new development phase, local authorities identify tourism as an important economic sector helping drive economic restructuring, generate jobs, improve local living standards, and uphold the unique cultural, historical and natural heritage values of Vietnam’s premier tea-growing land.