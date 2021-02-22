Green works - Way to the future
Building smart and energy-saving constructions has become a trend worldwide, with the number of smart, environmentally-friendly and energy-saving works increasing notably in many countries, including Vietnam.
Elements such as energy, water, materials, ecology, domestic waste, health, management, and creativity, among others, are included in green construction, with energy accounting for about 30 percent.
In recent years a number of enterprises in the sector have changed their vision and development orientation, introducing additional green and energy-effective constructions. It’s not just a trend, it’s also become part of people’s desire to cope with climate change./.