Greenery in Truong Sa island district
This tree (scientifically named Heliotropium foertherianum) is called 'Bao tap' in Vietnamese or 'Storm' in English, a symbol of Truong Sa (Spratly) archipelago. They are always green under sunlight and sea-breeze. (Photo: VNA)
Bang vuong tree (scientifically called Barringtonia asiaticatrees) buds on Tay A island, Truong Sa archipelago. (Photo: VNA)
Bang vuong and other trees create a beautiful workplace of officers and soldiers on Nam Yet island. (Photo: VNA)
Tra trees are in bloom in the summer. At the end of the season, the trees give fruits called 'sea grapes', a symbol of the flora on Truong Sa archipelago. (Photo: VNA)
Bang vuong tree's flowers – a symbol of vitality of Truong Sa (Spratly) archipelago. (Photo: VNA)
Trees on Sinh Ton island, Truong Sa archipelago (Photo: VNA)
Vegetables are protected in greenhouses to fight hot weather, a measure carried out by officers and soldiers on Da Nam Island, Truong Sa archipelago. (Photo: VNA)