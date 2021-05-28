Hotline: (024) 39411349
Greenery in Truong Sa island district

Every day, soldiers and people on Truong Sa (Spratly) archipelago take care of trees and vegetables, making the islands more beautiful and providing an essential and stable source of vegetables for local islanders.
  • This tree (scientifically named Heliotropium foertherianum) is called 'Bao tap' in Vietnamese or 'Storm' in English, a symbol of Truong Sa (Spratly) archipelago. They are always green under sunlight and sea-breeze. (Photo: VNA)

  • Bang vuong tree (scientifically called Barringtonia asiaticatrees) buds on Tay A island, Truong Sa archipelago. (Photo: VNA)

  • Bang vuong and other trees create a beautiful workplace of officers and soldiers on Nam Yet island. (Photo: VNA)

  • Tra trees are in bloom in the summer. At the end of the season, the trees give fruits called 'sea grapes', a symbol of the flora on Truong Sa archipelago. (Photo: VNA)

  • Bang vuong tree's flowers – a symbol of vitality of Truong Sa (Spratly) archipelago. (Photo: VNA)

  • Trees on Sinh Ton island, Truong Sa archipelago (Photo: VNA)

  • Vegetables are protected in greenhouses to fight hot weather, a measure carried out by officers and soldiers on Da Nam Island, Truong Sa archipelago. (Photo: VNA)

