Green-lined roads cool scorching hot days in Ho Chi Minh City
Amid prolonged and intense heat in Ho Chi Minh City over recent days, its tree-lined streets have provided a comfortable respite for commuters.
-
Under the scorching sun in Ho Chi Minh City, tree-lined streets offer a refreshing and cool environment for everyone. (Photo: Tin Tuc Newspaper/VNA)
-
Le Duan Street in District 1 is lined with two rows of lush green trees. (Photo: Tin Tuc Newspaper/VNA)
-
Pham Ngoc Thach Street in District 1 (Photo: Tin Tuc Newspaper/VNA)
-
Ngo Gia Tu Street in District 5 (Photo: Tin Tuc Newspaper/VNA)
-
Truong Dinh Street in District 1 features rows of old trees, providing shade and comfort for pedestrians. (Photo: Tin Tuc Newspaper/VNA)