Green-lined roads cool scorching hot days in Ho Chi Minh City

Amid prolonged and intense heat in Ho Chi Minh City over recent days, its tree-lined streets have provided a comfortable respite for commuters.
  • Under the scorching sun in Ho Chi Minh City, tree-lined streets offer a refreshing and cool environment for everyone. (Photo: Tin Tuc Newspaper/VNA)

  • Le Duan Street in District 1 is lined with two rows of lush green trees. (Photo: Tin Tuc Newspaper/VNA)

  • Pham Ngoc Thach Street in District 1 (Photo: Tin Tuc Newspaper/VNA)

  • Ngo Gia Tu Street in District 5 (Photo: Tin Tuc Newspaper/VNA)

  • Truong Dinh Street in District 1 features rows of old trees, providing shade and comfort for pedestrians. (Photo: Tin Tuc Newspaper/VNA)

