Greetings continue to flow in on National Day
Illustrative image (Source: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Foreign leaders continue to extend greetings to Vietnam on the occasion of the country's 77th National Day (September 5).
President of the State of Palestine and Chairman of the Palestine Liberation Organisation Mahmoud Abbas sent his greeting to Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, while Prime Minister of the Palestinian National Authority also cabled a similar letter to Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh.
In his greetings to President Nguyen Xuan Phuc and Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, Sultan of Brunei Haji Hassanal Bolkiah expressed a wish to further deepen the Vietnam-Brunei partnership in trade, energy, agriculture, education and people-to-people exchange, as well as cooperation in ASEAN for peace and security in the region.
President Nguyen Xuan Phuc received greetings letters from President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, President of Algeria Abdelmadjid Tebboune, President of Kazakhstan Kassym Tokayev, President of Zambia Hakainde Hichilema, President of Nigeria Muhammadu Buhari, and President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh got greetings from his counterparts Ali Asadov from Azerbaijan, Mateusz Morawiecki from Poland, and Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay.
On the occasion, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan, Polish FM Zbigniew Rau, Qatari Vice President and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Adbdulrahman Al-Thani, and Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu also cabled their messages of greetings to Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son./.