Politics ☀️ Morning digest September 7 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Investigation into human trafficking to Cambodia continues: Government officials Government officials reported on the issue of Vietnamese being tricked into working illegally in Cambodia at the Government's regular press briefing in Hanoi on September 6.

Politics PM receives Governor of Phnom Penh Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh hosted a reception in Hanoi on September 6 for Governor of Cambodia’s Phnom Penh Khuong Sreng.

Politics Japan to enhance inspection of trade unions employing Vietnamese labourers Japan will strengthen the inspection of labour unions to ensure rights of Vietnamese guest workers, Japanese Minister of Justice Hanashi Yasuhiro told Vietnamese Minister of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs Dao Ngoc Dung at their talks in Tokyo on September 6.