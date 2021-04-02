Greetings conveyed to Lao Public Security force on 60th founding anniversary
Ambassador to Laos Nguyen Ba Hung presents greeting flowers to representatives of the Laos’ Ministry of Public Security (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnamese Ambassador to Laos Nguyen Ba Hung and head of the representative office in Laos of the Vietnamese Ministry of Public Security Major General Hoang Quang Huong visited the headquarters of Laos’ Ministry of Public Security to convey their greetings on the Lao ministry's 60th founding anniversary.
The ambassador congratulated the public security force of Laos for its glorious achievements over the last 60 years, expressing his delight at the close relationship between the force and its Vietnamese counterpart to protect the Parties, administrations, and people of both countries.
He underlined that the outcomes of the effective cooperation in all areas between the two public security forces are shown not only in the bilateral framework but also in regional and international forums.
Hung believes that, in the time to come, the two forces will continue to improve the efficiency of ties, contributing to reinforcing the friendship between the two countries.
On behalf of the Lao Ministry of Public Security, Deputy Minister Lieutenant General Kongthong Phongvichit said that over the last 60 years of formation and development, the Lao public security force has received wholehearted support from the Party, State, and people of Vietnam in general and the country’s Ministry of Public Security in particular. This help has played an important role in assisting the Lao public security force to complete all tasks assigned by the Party, State, and people, he said.
The Deputy Minister added that the two sides have organised various joint activities on the occasion of the 60th founding anniversary of the Lao Public Security force and the 60th anniversary of Vietnam sending public security experts to Laos, manifesting the close ties between the forces and the great friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation between Laos and Vietnam.
He added that he hopes the two public security forces will further foster their partnership in the future, to ensure security, safety, and order in both countries, facilitating economic growth.
The Lao public security force is willing to cooperate with its Vietnamese counterpart to protect the peaceful and stable lives of the Vietnamese and Lao people and to promote the relationship between the two countries, he affirmed.
A photo exhibition was also held to introduce the cooperation between the public security forces of Vietnam and Laos over the last six decades./.