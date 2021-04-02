Politics NA Standing Committee proposes relieving State President The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee on April 2 presented to the NA a proposal on relieving Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong from the post of State President.

Politics Nguyen Xuan Phuc relieved from Prime Minister position The National Assembly approved the relief of Nguyen Xuan Phuc from the Prime Minister position for the 2016 – 2021 tenure on April 2 morning, part of its ongoing 11th session in Hanoi.

Politics Vietnam assumes UNSC Presidency for second time in 2020-2021 tenure Vietnam on April 1 began activities in its capacity as President of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for April, the second and last time the country has assumed the post during its 2020-2021 tenure as a non-permanent member.

Politics NA conducts procedures to relieve Prime Minister, State President The 14th National Assembly is to carry procedures to relieve the State President and the Prime Minister on April 2 as part of its 11th session.