Greetings extended on 30th anniversary of Vietnam-RoK diplomatic ties
Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong and President Nguyen Xuan Phuc cabled messages of greetings to President of the Republic of Korea (RoK) Yoon Suk-yeol on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties.
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh also extended his congratulations to his RoK counterpart Han Duck-soo, and National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue sent his greetings to Speaker of the RoK National Assembly Kim Jin-pyo.
The leaders shared the view that over the past three decades, the bilateral relationship has reaped great achievements across spheres, and mutual trust and understanding have been consolidated.
They stressed that the upgrading of the relationship to a comprehensive strategic partnership, made during the visit to the RoK by President Phuc earlier this month, is of significance as it opens up a new period of development for the ties.
The leaders agreed to work together to promote the relationship, making it more substantive, effective and comprehensive in the time ahead, thus bringing pragmatic interests to the two countries’ people, for peace, stability, cooperation and development in the region and the world.
On this occasion, Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son exchanged greetings with his RoK counterpart Park Jin.
As of September 2022, the RoK remained the biggest foreign investor in Vietnam with 80.52 billion USD, accounting for 18.6% of the total investment in the country.
With 1.2 billion USD in preferential loans from the Economic Development Cooperation Fund (EDCF) for 2012-2015 and 1.5 billion USD for 2016-2020, the RoK was the second biggest provider of official development assistance (ODA) for Vietnam. The RoK was also the third biggest trade partner of Vietnam with two-way trade of 66.65 billion USD in 2019, 65 billion USD in 2020 and 78 billion USD in 2021.
On the back of the Vietnam-Korea Free Trade Agreement (VKFTA) and the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), the two countries are looking toward 100 billion USD in bilateral trade next year and 150 billion USD by 2030, by creating favourable conditions for Vietnam’s exports of agro-aquatic products and seasonal fruits./.