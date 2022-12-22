Politics Thorough preparations made for deploying personnel to UN peacekeeping mission Vietnam is about to send four more officers to the UN peacekeeping mission in the Central African Republic, and thorough preparations are being made to help them successfully perform duties.

Politics 📝 OP-ED: Defence diplomacy contributes to protecting Fatherland early, from afar Defence diplomacy is an important part of the external policy of the Vietnamese Party and State. Over the years, with the motto of protecting the Fatherland early and from afar through peaceful measures, defence diplomatic activities have been carried out in a diverse and effective manner, positively contributing to the country’s international integration.

Politics Argentina eyes cooperation with Vietnam in football development: Diplomat Argentina wants to promote cooperation with Vietnam in sports development, especially football, Argentine Ambassador to Vietnam Luis Pablo María Beltramino has said.

Politics UN special adviser hails Vietnam’s role in global climate change response Vietnam is playing an important role in the global efforts in response to climate change, affirmed Special Adviser to the UN Secretary-General on Climate Action and Just Transition Selwin Hart.