The Thai leaders spoke highly of the strategic partnership between the two countries over the past 10 years, and noted their delight at the thriving bilateral ties in all important spheres. They affirmed closer cooperation with Vietnam in all important areas, contributing to the interests and development of each country, as well as the region's stability and prosperity. The UN Secretary General and foreign leaders have sent congratulatory letters and messages to Vietnamese Party and State leaders on the occasion of the 78th National Day of Vietnam (September 2, 1945 - 2023).In his message sent to President Vo Van Thuong, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres stressed that the UN highly values Vietnam’s role and contributions to joint efforts in handling global challenges, and expressed his belief that the country will continue its cooperation with the UN to build a better, more peaceful and prosperous future.Thailand’s King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua also sent a message of congratulations to President Thuong, and the Thai Prime Minister extended his greetings to PM Pham Minh Chinh.The Thai leaders spoke highly of the strategic partnership between the two countries over the past 10 years, and noted their delight at the thriving bilateral ties in all important spheres. They affirmed closer cooperation with Vietnam in all important areas, contributing to the interests and development of each country, as well as the region's stability and prosperity.

Brunei’s Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah cabled congratulatory messages to President Thuong and PM Chinh, in which he affirmed the importance Brunei has attached to relations with Vietnam based on mutual trust and understanding, saying he believed that the bilateral comprehensive partnership will grow further for interests of both countries and their people, as well as for the development of a dynamic and sustainable ASEAN Community.



President Thuong also received greetings from Japanese Emperor Naruhito, President of the Republic of Korea (RoK) Yoon Suk Yeol, Australian Governor-General David Hurley, King Charles III of the UK, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, Italian President Sergio Mattarella, French President Emmanuel Macron, Spanish King Felipe VI, King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands, and Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro Moros.

The image of Vietnam's national flag was screened on the Nam San tower in the RoK. (Photo: VNA)



US Secretary of State Antony Blinken extended his best congratulations to the Vietnamese people on the country's 78th National Day through a statement posted on the website of the US Department of State./. Governor-General of Canada Mary May Simon sent a letter of congratulations to the Vietnamese President, and Speaker of the Senate Raymonde Gagné and Speaker of the House of Commons Anthony Rota extended their greetings to National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue.The Canadian leaders shared the view that the two countries have deepened their cooperation in different spheres after they established diplomatic ties 50 years ago, and pledged to maintain the close collaboration with Vietnam both bilaterally and multilaterally.On this occasion, Tahir Budagov, deputy chairman and head of the Central Office of the New Azerbaijan Party, sent a congratulatory letter to Truong Thi Mai, Permanent member of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee’s Secretariat and head of its Organisation Commission.Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Thailand Don Pramudwinai sent a congratulatory message to Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son.US Secretary of State Antony Blinken extended his best congratulations to the Vietnamese people on the country's 78th National Day through a statement posted on the website of the US Department of State./.

