Hanoi (VNA) – Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong on December 2 sent greetings to First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba Raul Castro Ruz and President of Cuba Miguel Diaz-Canel on the occasion of the 60th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties.



Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc also cabled his message of greetings to his Cuban counterpart Manuel Marrero Cruz.



National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan sent her greetings to President of the National Assembly of Cuba Esteban Lazo Hernandez.



The same day, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh also extended greetings to Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla.



Vietnam and Cuba established diplomatic ties on December 2, 1960. Cuba was the first nation to form a Committee for Solidarity with South Vietnam, the first country in Latin America to have established diplomatic ties with Vietnam, and also the first in the Western hemisphere to receive Vietnamese students./.





