Greetings on Vietnam - China diplomatic ties anniversary
Vietnamese Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong (R) and Chinese Party General Secretary and State President Xi Jinping (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Leaders of Vietnam and China have exchanged greetings on the 71st anniversary of the two countries’ diplomatic relations (January 18, 1950 - 2021).
Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, and National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan exchanged messages with Chinese Party General Secretary and State President Xi Jinping, Premier Li Keqiang, and Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress Li Zhanshu.
On this occasion, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh, who is also Chairman of the Vietnam - China steering committee for bilateral cooperation, exchanged greetings with Chinese State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Chairman of the China - Vietnam steering committee for bilateral cooperation.
China was the first country in the world to establish diplomatic relations with Vietnam. In 2008, the two countries agreed to establish the bilateral comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership, the highest cooperation framework in Vietnam's relations with other countries in the world./.