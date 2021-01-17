Politics Party Central Committee plenum completes preparation for 13th Congress The 15th plenum of the Party Central Committee wrapped up on January 17 after completing all the contents of its agenda.

Politics Infographic Important issues of Party Central Committee's 15th plenum The 15th plenum of the 12th Party Central Committee convened in Hanoi on January 16. The event is of special significance as it discusses and makes decisions on remaining preparatory work for the successful organisation of the 13th National Party Congress.

Politics Party Central Committee’s 15th plenum focuses on personnel work The 15th plenum of the 12th Party Central Committee, which was convened in Hanoi on January 16, will continue to finalise personnel matters in connection with the Party Central Committee, the Politburo and the Secretariat, as well as key leading positions in the 13th tenure.