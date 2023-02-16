Greetings sent on Day of Restoration of the State of Lithuania
Acting President Vo Thi Anh Xuan on February 16 sent a message of greetings to President of Lithuania Gitanas Nauseda on the occasion of the 105th anniversary of the Day of Restoration of the State of Lithuania (February 16, 1918-2023).
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue also extended greetings to their Lithuanian counterparts Ingrida Simonyte and Viktorija Cmilyte-Nielsen, respectively, on the occasion.
The same day, Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son sent his greetings to his Lithuanian counterpart Gabrielius Landsbergis./.
