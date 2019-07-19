Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong on July 19 sent his greetings to Belgium’s King Philippe I on the occasion of the Belgian National Day (July 21) (Photo: baoquocte.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) – Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong on July 19 sent his greetings to Belgium’s King Philippe I on the occasion of the Belgian National Day (July 21).



The same day, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc sent greetings to his Belgian counterpart Charles Michel.



On the special occasion, Deputy PM and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh also did the same to Deputy PM and Foreign Minister of Belgium Didier Reynders.



Since Vietnam and Belgium set up diplomatic ties in 1973, bilateral partnership has continued to grow. The two countries have held high-level meetings and visits regularly, while also supporting each other at international forums.



Economic and trade cooperation has played a key role in bilateral ties. Two-way trade hit 2.8 billion EUR (3.1 billion USD) in 2018 while Belgian investors have poured more than 900 million USD in Vietnam.



Many Belgian firms have contributed to Vietnam’s sustainable development via building green industrial zones.-VNA