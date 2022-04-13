Greetings sent to Lao, Cambodian leaders on Bunpimay, Chol Chnam Thmay festivals
Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong has sent greeting letters and flowers to General Secretary of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith and President of the Cambodian People's Party (CPP) and Prime Minister of Cambodia Hun Sen on the occasion of the traditional New Year of Laos (Bunpimay) and Cambodia (Chol Chnam Thmay).
Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong (Photo: VNA)
In his letter to Thongloun Sisoulith, the Vietnamese Party chief wished leaders of the Party, State and people of Laos a New Year full of good health, happiness and prosperity.
He expressed belief that under the leadership of the LPRP led by General Secretary Thongloun Sisoulith, the Lao people will overcome all difficulties and challenges, obtain new and greater achievements in the country’s reform cause, successfully implement the Resolution of the 11th National Congress of the LPRP as well as its five-year socio-economic development plan, thus building a nation of peace, independence, democracy, unity and prosperity towards socialism.
The Party and State of Vietnam are delighted at the great solidarity, special friendship and comprehensive cooperation between Vietnam and Laos, which have grown stronger, more practical and effective in all fields, contributing to the renewal cause as well as national construction and defence in each country, he wrote.
Party General Secretary Trong underlined that the Party, State and people of Vietnam always remember the strong support and wholehearted assistance that the Party, State and people of Laos have given to Vietnam over the years, and will work hard together with the Lao side to maintain, preserve and reinforce the special ties between the two countries.
In his letter to Hun Sen, Party General Secretary Trong extended best New Year wishes to the leaders of the CPP, State and people of Cambodia, and lauded the important achievements that Cambodia has gained recently, especially in controlling COVID-19 and implementing socio-economic tasks.
The Party, State and people of Vietnam believe that under the wise leadership of the CPP and effective governance of the Cambodian Government led by PM Hun Sen, Cambodian people will continue to reap new successes in national construction and development and successfully organise the communal elections 2022 and perform the role of ASEAN Chair in 2022, he stated.
He also expressed pleasure at the sound neighbourliness, traditional friendship, comprehensive cooperation and long-lasting ties between Vietnam and Cambodia, which he said have benefited people of both countries and contributed to maintaining peace, stability, cooperation and development of in the region and the world.
The Party General Secretary Trong also sent greetings to Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni on the occasion.
President Nguyen Xuan Phuc extended his New Year greetings to LPRP General Secretary and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith and Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni; while Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh sent greetings to his Lao and Cambodian counterparts Phankham Viphavanh and Hun Sen. National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue sent his New Year congratulations to Chairman of the Lao National Assembly Saysomphone Phomvihane and Cambodia’s President of Senate Say Chhum and President of the National Assembly Heng Samrin.
Politburo member and standing member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Vo Van Thuong sent greetings to Bounthong Chitmany, member of the politburo and standing member of the CPP Central Committee’s Secretariat and Vice President of Laos; and Say Chhum, CPP Vice President, head of the Standing Board of the CPP Central Committee and President of Cambodia’s Senate.
The same day, Le Hoai Trung, member of the Party Central Committee and head of the committee’s Commission for External Relations conveyed New Year greetings to his Lao counterpart Thongxavanh Phomvihane.
Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son also sent New Year greeting letters to Saleumxay Kommasith, Foreign Minister of Laos, and Prak Sokhonn, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Cambodia./.