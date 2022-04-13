– Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong has sent greeting letters and flowers to General Secretary of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith and President of the Cambodian People's Party (CPP) and Prime Minister of Cambodia Hun Sen on the occasion of the traditional New Year of Laos (Bunpimay) and Cambodia (Chol Chnam Thmay).In his letter to Thongloun Sisoulith, the Vietnamese Party chief wished leaders of the Party, State and people of Laos a New Year full of good health, happiness and prosperity.He expressed belief that under the leadership of the LPRP led by General Secretary Thongloun Sisoulith, the Lao people will overcome all difficulties and challenges, obtain new and greater achievements in the country’s reform cause, successfully implement the Resolution of the 11th National Congress of the LPRP as well as its five-year socio-economic development plan, thus building a nation of peace, independence, democracy, unity and prosperity towards socialism.The Party and State of Vietnam are delighted at the great solidarity, special friendship and comprehensive cooperation between Vietnam and Laos, which have grown stronger, more practical and effective in all fields, contributing to the renewal cause as well as national construction and defence in each country, he wrote.Party General Secretary Trong underlined that the Party, State and people of Vietnam always remember the strong support and wholehearted assistance that the Party, State and people of Laos have given to Vietnam over the years, and will work hard together with the Lao side to maintain, preserve and reinforce the special ties between the two countries.