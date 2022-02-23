Politics Congratulations on Japanese Emperor’s birthday President Nguyen Xuan Phuc has extended a message of congratulations to Japanese Emperor Naruhito on his birthday on February 23.

Politics EU pledges more support to State Audit Office of Vietnam Ambassador Giorgio Aliberti, head of the European Union Delegation to Vietnam, on February 23 affirmed that he will continue to support and facilitate the enhancement of cooperation between the State Audit Office of Vietnam (SAV) and the EU.

Politics Vietnamese President’s visit to Singapore highly anticipated: expert The State visit to Singapore by President Nguyen Xuan Phuc from February 24 to 26 is a very special and highly anticipated event in the city state, according to Assoc. Prof. Vu Minh Khuong from the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy.

Politics ☕️ Afternoon briefing on February 23 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.