Greetings to Brunei Darussalam on national day
President Nguyen Xuan Phuc and Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh have extended their greetings to Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah on the 38th anniversary of National Day of Brunei Darussalam (February 23) and 30th anniversary of Vietnam-Brunei diplomatic ties (February 29, 1992 – February 28, 2022).
Hanoi (VNA) – President Nguyen Xuan Phuc and Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh have extended their greetings to Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah on the 38th anniversary of National Day of Brunei Darussalam (February 23) and 30th anniversary of Vietnam-Brunei diplomatic ties (February 29, 1992 – February 28, 2022).
Chairman of the National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue sent a letter of congratulations to Pehin Dato Abdul Rahman Taib, Speaker of the Legislative Council of Brunei Darussalam.
Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son also sent a congratulatory letter to Second Minister of Foreign Affairs Dato Erywan Pehin Yusof./.
Chairman of the National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue sent a letter of congratulations to Pehin Dato Abdul Rahman Taib, Speaker of the Legislative Council of Brunei Darussalam.
Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son also sent a congratulatory letter to Second Minister of Foreign Affairs Dato Erywan Pehin Yusof./.