Greetings to Bulgaria over national day
President Vo Van Thuong on March 3 extended greetings to his Bulgarian counterpart Rumen Radev on the occasion of the Day of Liberation of Bulgaria from the Ottoman Dominion (Bulgaria’s national day – March 3, 1878-2023).
Illustrative image (Source: internet)
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh also sent a message of congratulation to Bulgarian Prime Minister Galab Donev.
Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son sent his congratulations to his Bulgarian counterpart Nikolay Milkov./.
