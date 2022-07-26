Greetings to Cuba on 69th anniversary of Moncada Barracks attack
Top leaders of Vietnam on July 26 extended their greetings to their Cuban counterparts on the 69th anniversary of the Attack on Moncada Barracks (July 26, 1953-2022).
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Nguyen Phu Trong and President Nguyen Xuan Phuc sent their greetings to First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and President of Cuba Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez.
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh cabled a congratulatory message to his Cuban counterpart Manuel Marrero Cruz.
Chairman of the National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue congratulated President of the National Assembly of People's Power of Cuba Esteban Lazo.
Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son sent his greetings to his Cuban counterpart Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla./.