Greetings to Cuba on National Day
Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong sent his greetings to First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba Raul Castro Ruz and President of Cuba Miguel Diaz Canel on December 31, on the occasion of the 62nd anniversary of National Day of Cuba (January 1).
Flags of Vietnam and Cuba (Photo: Alianza News)
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc also sent his greetings to his Cuban counterpart Manuel Marrero Cruz while National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan did the same to her counterpart Esteban Lazo Hernández.
The same day, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh also cabled a message of greetings to Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Parilla.
Vietnam and Cuba established diplomatic ties on December 2, 1960. Cuba was the first nation to form a Committee for Solidarity with South Vietnam, the first country in Latin America to have established diplomatic ties with Vietnam, and also the first in the Western hemisphere to receive Vietnamese students./.
