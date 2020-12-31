Politics MPI deserves captain role: PM With its contributions over the past 75 years, the Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI) deserves the role of the captain who steers the economic ship to the sea, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said on December 31.

Politics Ordinance on preferences for revolutionary contributors announced The Presidential Office held a press conference in Hanoi on December 31 to announce an order of the State President on the promulgation of an ordinance on preferential treatment for People with meritorious service to the revolution.

Politics NA takes innovative approaches to fulfill 2020 missions despite COVID-19 crisis Though 2020 is a challenging year for Vietnam with the rise of COVID-19, the 14th National Assembly (NA) has taken innovative approaches and managed to complete an enormous workload to fulfill all its three missions in lawmaking, supervision and major decision-making.

Politics Top legislator attends ceremony marking 75 years of NA election National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan attended a ceremony in the southern province of Ben Tre on December 30 marking the 75th anniversary of the first election of the Vietnamese National Assembly (January 6).