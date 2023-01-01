Politics Three Bangladeshis awarded for promoting relations with Vietnam The Vietnamese Embassy in Bangladesh has given awards to three Bangladeshis in recognition of their contributions to promoting friendship relations between the two countries, especially to introducing the life and career of President Ho Chi Minh who was recognised by UNESCO as a Hero of National Liberation and a Great Man of Culture, to local residents.

Politics Congratulations to new foreign minister of China Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son on December 30 sent a letter of congratulations to Qin Gang on his appointment as Minister of Foreign Affairs of China.