Politics NA Chairman busy with series of activities in Austria National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue had a number of meetings and activities on September 7 as part of his trip to Austria to attend the fifth World Conference of Speakers of Parliament.

Politics Vietnam chairs opening ceremony of 15th ASOSAI Assembly Auditor General of the State Audit of Vietnam Tran Sy Thanh, who is President of the Asian Organization of Supreme Audit Institutions (ASOSAI), term 2018-2021, chaired the opening ceremony of the 15th ASOSAI Assembly via videoconference on September 7. ​

Politics Vietnam chairs 395th session of UNESCAP advisory committee Vietnamese Ambassador to Thailand Phan Chi Thanh, who is also Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UNESCAP, on September 7 chaired the 395th session of UNESCAP's Advisory Committee of Permanent Representatives and other Representatives Designated by Members of the Commission (ACPR).

Politics NA Chairman’s remarks at opening of WCSP5 Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue delivered his remarks at the opening of the 5th World Conference of Speakers of Parliament (WCSP5).