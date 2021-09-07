Greetings to DPRK on 73rd National Day
Hanoi (VNA) - Top leaders of Vietnam have extended greetings to leaders of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) on the occasion of the country’s 73rd National Day.
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Nguyen Phu Trong and President Nguyen Xuan Phuc cabled their congratulations to General Secretary of the Workers’ Party and Chairman of the State Affairs Commission of the DPRK Kim Jong Un.
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh sent his greetings to Premier of the DPRK Kim Tok Hun.
In their messages, Vietnamese leaders congratulated people of the DPRK on their achievements throughout the past 73 years of national construction and development, and believed that the Vietnam-DPRK traditional friendship will be further strengthened in the coming time.
On the occasion, Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son extended his congratulatory message to his DPRK counterpart Ri Son Gwon./.
