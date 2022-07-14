Politics VUFO presents insignia to outgoing Belgian Ambassador to Vietnam The Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO) on July 13 bestowed its “For peace and friendship among nations” insignia upon outgoing Belgian Ambassador to Vietnam Paul Jansen in recognition of his valuable contributions throughout his term of office in the country.

Politics Vietnam considers strengthening ties with Laos top priority: top legislator Vietnam and its National Assembly (NA) alway consider strengthening and developing the special solidarity with Laos a top priority, affirmed NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue while hosting visiting Vice Chairman of the Lao NA Sommad Pholsena on July 13.

Politics Vietnamese, Korean foreign ministers hold phone talks Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son and his Korean counterpart Park Jin held talks over the phone on July 13, as the two nations are celebrating the 30th founding anniversary of their diplomatic relations (December 22, 1992-2022).

Politics Vietnamese, Lao NA committees exchange budget-finance experience Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly (NA)’s Finance - Budget Committee Nguyen Phu Cuong had a working session in Hanoi on July 13 with Chairman of the Lao NA's Planning, Finance and Audit Committee Leeber Leebouapao, during which they looked into cooperation orientations.