Greetings to France on National Day
Hanoi (VNA) – Leaders of Vietnam have offered greetings to their French counterparts on the National Day of the European country (July 14, 1789 - 2022).
President Nguyen Xuan Phuc sent his greetings to French President Emmanuel Macron, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh did the same to PM Elisabeth Borne, and National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue cabled his greetings to President of the Senate Gérard Larcher and President of the National Assembly Yaël Braun-Pivet.
On this occasion, Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son also extended greetings to French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Catherine Colonna./.
