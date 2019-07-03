Vietnamese leaders on July 3 extended their greetings to their counterparts of the US on the country’s 243rd Independence Day (July 4) (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnamese leaders on July 3 extended their greetings to their counterparts of the US on the country’s 243rd Independence Day (July 4).



Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong and Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc sent their greetings to US President Donald Trump.



On the occasion, National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan extended her greetings to President of the US Senate Michael Pence and Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi.



The same day, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Pham Binh Minh sent his greetings to US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo.



Two-way trade value topped 60 billion USD last year. Of this figure, exports from the US rose to over 12 billion USD, an increase of more than 36 percent over that of 2017, making Vietnam one of the markets with the fastest growth of the US. -VNA