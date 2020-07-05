Politics Vietnamese leaders congratulate US on Independence Day Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong and Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on July 3 cabled messages of congratulations to US President Donald Trump on the occasion of the US’s 244th Independence Day on July 4.

Politics Vietnam sends congratulations to Mongolia’s new parliament speaker National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan on July 3 sent a letter of congratulations to Gombojav Zandanshatar on his election as Speaker of the Mongolian Parliament.

Politics Hanoi-US cooperation milestones Cooperative relations between Vietnam’s capital of Hanoi and the US have posted impressive outcomes in numerous fields over the years, helping promote bilateral cultural and friendship exchanges and attract foreign investment.

Politics Greetings to Belarus on Independence Day Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong on July 3 sent his greetings to Belarusian President A. Lukashenko on the occasion of the country’s 29th anniversary of Independence Day (July 3).