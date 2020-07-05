Greetings to Venezuela over Independence Day
Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong on July 5 sent a message of greetings to Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro Moros on the 209th anniversary of Venezuela’s Independence Day (July 5, 1811).
Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro Moros (Photo: AFP/VNA)
The same day, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh extended greetings to Venezuelan Minister of Foreign Affairs Jorge Arreaza Montserrat.
Vietnam and Venezuela set up diplomatic ties in December 1989. Since then, the two countries have continuously consolidated their friendship and collaboration via growing contacts and all-level delegation exchanges./.