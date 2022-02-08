Business Over 96 percent of workers return to work after Tet in Dong Nai As of February 8, the southern province of Dong Nai has seen most of the businesses resuming their operation and over 96 percent of workers getting back to work after the Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday – the longest festival in Vietnam, reported the provincial Labour Confederation.

Business NA Chairman requests improvement in added value of Vietnam’s apparel products National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue on February 8 urged the Vietnam National Textile and Garment Group (Vinatex) to pay more attention to building the Vietnamese brand and increasing the added value of the country’s garment and textile products.

Business Binh Duong: 81 percent of companies resume operation after Tet Around 81 percent of businesses in the southern province of Binh Duong have resumed their operation after the Lunar New Year (Tet) festival, with the average number of employees back to work reaching 72 percent.

Business Tourism companies recover thanks to restructuring In the past two years, the impact of COVID-19 has hit listed tourism companies’ activities hard, leading to persistent losses and some stocks being given a warning status, and even risk being delisted. However as many businesses turn to restructuring operations, their results have become more positive.