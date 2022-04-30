Politics National Reunification Day marked in Canada The Canada-Vietnam Friendship Association (CVFS) held a virtual workshop to celebrate the 47th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification Day (April 30), gathering the participation of many Canadians and Vietnamese expatriates.

Politics Lao Party extends congratulations to Vietnam on National Reunification Day The Central Committee of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP) has cabled a message of congratulations to the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) on the occasion of the 47th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification Day (April 30).

Politics President attends Quang Tri liberation anniversary celebration President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on April 29 attended a ceremony marking the 50th anniversary of the liberation of Quang Tri central province and the 81-day-and-night battle defending the Quang Tri ancient citadel (1972-2022).

Politics Lao Vice President pays working visit to Ha Giang Lao Vice President Pany Yathotou visited the northern mountainous province of Ha Giang and had a working session with local authorities on April 29.