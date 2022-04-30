Groups of Friends working to promote UNCLOS: Vietnamese representative
The Group of Friends on the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (1982 UNCLOS) is making efforts to fulfill its targets, especially in raising public awareness of the UNCLOS and its application in the reality, Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN, has said.
Speaking on behalf of 12 founding members of the group at a meeting marking the 40th anniversary of the adoption of the UNCLOS organised by the UN General Assembly on April 29, Giang emphasised the significance of the convention as a legal framework that covers all activities at seas and oceans.
He called on the international community to stay firm in maintaining legal regulations as established in the convention, saying all countries should fulfill their legal obligations in accordance with the convention.
Acts by countries, including maritime claims and activities and cooperation, both regionally and internationally, must abide by the UNCLOS, Giang stressed.
The ambassador urged countries to ensure the freedom of navigation, safety and security for legal maritime activities, and preserve and use oceans and maritime resources sustainably.
More importantly, it is necessary to address disputes through peaceful measures, fully respect legal mechanisms and processes stipulated in the UNCLOS, and support professional organisations established under the convention, he said.
Delegates at the meeting highlighted great contributions of the UNCLOS and agencies within its convention, to maintaining ocean order, and the preservation and sustainable use of maritime resources.
The group, an initiative by Vietnam and Germany, was launched at a New York event on June 30, 2021. It is an open and informal organisation gathering countries sharing same concerns over a certain issue. There are about 90 UN Groups of Friends in various areas at the UN.
Members of the Group of Friends on the UNCLOS come from all over the world, comprising five permanent UN Security Council member states and many nations in Asia Pacific, such as Indonesia, the Philippines, Brunei, Thailand, Japan, the Republic of Korea, India, Bangladesh, Australia, and New Zealand./.