Illustrative image. (Photo: baomoi.com)



– The Central Highlands province of Kon Tum and three provinces of Laos and Cambodia do not only share boundaries with each other along edges of the Annamese Mountains but also boast growing bonds in recent years.Life of locals in Kon Tum, Attapeu and Sekong of Laos and Ratanakiri of Cambodia are becoming better and better thanks to their greater solidarity, friendship and a variety of joint activities. Over the last five years, Kon Tum has helped its neighbour provinces build schools, hospitals and other social projects.Kon Tum has supported Sekong to improve the life of the people in the Lao province while Sekong’s Department of Education and Sports has provided training and education for thee governmental workers and 26 students from Kon Tum, said Governor of Sekong Khamphoi Butdavieng.Twinning relations have been set up between Dak Ung village in Dak Nhoong commune, Dak Glei district of Kon Tum and Brongnoi and Sekamang villages, Dak Chung district of Sekong as well as Dak Glei and Dak Chung districts, further enriching the friendship between the two provinces, the governor noted.Kon Tum has given shelters for 300 Lao people from 61 families to settle and live in Dak Ba village, Dak Duc commune, Ngoc Hoi district since 2012.Kon Tum and Sekong have cooperated in security and defence affairs and carried out joint operations to supervise their shared border. The Vietnamese province has provided free medical checkups and medicines for needy people and presented scholarships for disadvantaged students in Sekong. They have also worked together in census and dealing with unplanned migration in respect of the two countries’ policies and laws.Meanwhile, Vietnamese investors have been facilitated to do business in Lao and Cambodian provinces. Three firms from Kon Tum have gained permits for four investment projects in Cambodia’s northeastern localities with a total registered capital of more than 1.03 trillion VND (44.1 million USD) whereas two others are operating two investment and joint venture projects, worth about 747 billion VND (32 million USD), in southern Lao provinces.In addition, Kon Tum has received enthusiastic support from the three Lao and Cambodian provinces to search for and repatriate remains of Vietnamese volunteer soldiers killed in duty during the wars. Thanks to the support, remains of 1,259 soldiers, of which 872 were found in Laos and the rest in Cambodia, have been returned to Vietnam.The cooperation has contributed greatly to preserving and promoting the long-standing solidarity and friendship between Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia, said Chairman of the Kon Tum People’s Committee Nguyen Van Hoa. It is such priceless asset that today’s generation must treasure and protect to build a border of peace, cooperation and prosperity, he added. –VNA