Business Vietjet offers free borderless flying to SEA Games 31 football champions Sovico group, the co-founder of Vietjet Air, has offered one year of free flights on all domestic and international routes of Vietjet to all members of the Vietnamese men’s and women’s football teams to thank them for bringing pride and happiness to fans across the country.

Business Bac Lieu expands growing rice to organic standards The Mekong Delta province of Bac Lieu is expanding the use of organic fertilisers in rice cultivation to improve farmer’s incomes and protect the environment.

Business Petrol prices adjusted up over 600 VND per litre The retail prices of oil and petrol continued to rise from May 23 following the latest adjustment by the Ministry of Industry and Trade and Ministry of Finance.

Business Banks under pressure despite positive credit recovery Though credit demand is recovering quickly, banks still have to face big challenges related to rising bad debts, provisions and deposit interest rates.