GS25 opens 100th store in Vietnam
GS Retail from the Republic of Korea (RoK) has opened its 100th GS25 store in Vietnam, at the Becamex Binh Duong building in the southern province of Binh Duong, according to RoK broadcaster KBS.
GS expanded the chain to other localities like Binh Duong and Vung Tau following the launch of its first store in Ho Chi Minh City in 2018.
It has officially begun franchising its brand, thus opening more than 100 stores each year in different localities around Vietnam, including Hanoi.
In the first two months of this year, GS25 posted a revenue increase of 46.7 percent year-on-year in Vietnam, while opening an additional 33 stores - putting its total among the highest for a grocery brand in the country.
Cafe25, GS25’s coffee brand, saw revenue increase 283 percent year-on-year in the first two months.
The firm plans to open its first store in Mongolia in the first half of this year./.