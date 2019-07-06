Minister of Trade and Industry of Singapore Chan Chun Sing Chan (front, right) at the ceremony (Photo: www.businesstimes.com.sg)

Singapore (VNA) - Pharmaceutical giant GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) of the UK unveiled new, fully automated continuous manufacturing facilities worth a total of 130 million SGD (95.61 million USD) in Singapore on July 5.

Speaking at the launch ceremony, Minister of Trade and Industry of Singapore Chan Chun Sing affirmed that the cooperation between the Singaporean government, companies and workers help Singapore maintain its position as the global biomedical centre producing high quality pharmaceutical products.

Regis Simard, President Pharmaceuticals Supply Chain of the GSK, said as one of the most innovative cities in the world, Singapore is home to an ecosystem of companies and organisations that are creating and exporting innovative solutions.

Innovation is at the heart of GSK, the company is glad to invest in scientific and technical excellence in Singapore to develop and launch the next generation of products which meet the needs of patients, payers and consumers, he added.

The investment behind the new facilities is part of the 10-year Singapore Manufacturing Roadmap of the GSK and the Singapore Economic Development Board.

The investment demonstrates GSK's commitment to Singapore as a key manufacturing and supply site for GSK's global pharmaceutical business and a testbed for advanced manufacturing technology.

The first New Chemical Entity (NCE) to be developed at the new facility will be a new oral treatment for anaemia associated with chronic kidney disease.

The expansion of the production building will strengthen GSK's capability to produce Dolutegravir, a key GSK asset for HIV treatment.-VNA