Business Developing high quality human resources for sustainable labour market recovery: experts Developing high quality human resources is a main solution to help the labour market recover in a sustainable manner, said Director General of the General Statistics Office (GSO) Nguyen Thi Huong.

Business Digital transformation imperative in trading sector Digital transformation is vital for businesses in the trading sector to stay competitive in today’s market, and they need to focus their resources and implement it methodically to derive greater efficiency, heard a symposium in Ho Chi Minh City last week.

Business Vietnam set to become Southeast Asia renewable energy leader: conference With its abundant resources and soaring demand for clean energy, Vietnam is poised to become a regional leader in renewable energy, heard a recent conference organised by Forbes Vietnam.