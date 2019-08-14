DK1 platforms amid the sea have become a symbol of Vietnam’s sovereignty and Vietnamese naval soldiers and officers’ courage. In today report, let’s find out about the first builders of these proud landmarks.

More than 30 years ago, Senior Colonel Pham Xuan Hoa, former head of Brigade 171, was among officers who laid the first stones of the DK1 platforms. Despite his age, Hoa can still recall every detail of the days when he and his comrades set sail on offshore voyages to survey and build the DK1 platforms.

Despite immense hardships, Vietnamese officers and soldiers exerted their determined efforts and came up with many brilliant ideas to accomplish the mission ahead of schedule. Thanks to them, the DK1 platforms were constructed and stand still until today.

Many soldiers laid down their lives in exchange of the proud DK1 platforms today. The platforms have been upgraded with modern equipment, affirming their role as marine fortresses of Vietnamese seas and islands.

During the past 30 years, officers and soldiers at DK1 platforms have gone through ups and downs and shared joys and sorrows with each other. Together, they fight for a common mission, guarding Vietnam’s sacred sovereignty.-VNA