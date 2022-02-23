Business Vietnam-India trade exceeds 13 billion USD Two-way trade between Vietnam and India in 2021 surpassed 13 billion USD for the first time, up 36.5 percent compared to the previous year.

Business PM orders balance of petrol demand, supply for domestic market Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has issued a dispatch requesting joint efforts of ministries, sectors and localities to ensure the balance between supply and demand of petroleum products to meet the needs of the domestic market and support socio-economic recovery and development.

Business Reference exchange rate stays unchanged on February 23 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,130 VND/USD on February 23, unchanged from the previous day.

Business Cooperatives to be supported in digital transformation The Vietnam Cooperative Alliance (VCA) has suggested the People’s Committees of cities and provinces earmark capital to establish a coordinating centre that supports the development of cooperatives, especially in digital transformation.