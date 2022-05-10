Inside Quan Ngua Sports Palace in Hanoi (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Artistic gymnastics has been a long-time Olympic sport and appeared in major international sporting events. Vietnamese fans became more familiar with the sport only from SEA Games 29, according to the national organising committee for SEA Games 31.

At SEA Games 31 on home soil, Vietnamese female gymnasts are sparing no efforts and determined to deliver impressive performances with skillful movements so as to win medals.

Vietnam will compete in the team event with three regional veterans of Ngo Hai Yen, Nguyen Truc Phuong and Vo Ngoc Nhi, together with two younger of the national team.

Vietnam clinched a silver at the women’s team of SEA Games 29 in Malaysia. It was a hard-won achievement at the regional sporting event after 12 years and serves as a foundation for the country to set its target at this year’s Games.

The Vietnamese team is set to wrap up training on May 12 and then get accustomed to the competition venue – Quan Ngua Sports Palace. Artistic gymnastics competitions will take place on May 13-16.

Speaking to reporters, coach of the national team Nguyen Thu Ha said athletes must undergo 4-5 years of strenuous training with experienced coaches.

At present, Hanoi and HCM City have strongly bolstered the development of the sport. Young athletes gained great improvement at the international arenas in recent years, she said.

SEA Games 31, themed “For a Stronger South East Asia”, is being held in the capital and 11 neighbouring provinces and cities until May 23.



Featuring 40 sports with 523 events, it is expected to attract around 10,000 participants. The biennial event was initially slated for late 2021 but delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic./.

