H5N1 bird flu in Cambodian province under control: authorities
Health authorities of Cambodia said the H5N1 bird flu in Sithor Kandal district of Prey Veng province, where an 11-year-old girl died of the disease on February 22, remains under control.
Illustrative image (Photo: AFP)Phnom Penh (VNA) – Health authorities of Cambodia said the H5N1 bird flu in Sithor Kandal district of Prey Veng province, where an 11-year-old girl died of the disease on February 22, remains under control.
This was the first human infection of H5N1 recorded in Cambodia since 2014.
Only two positive cases have been detected in the country to date, and the other case is the deceased girl’s father, who has responded well to medical treatment, Or Vandine, Secretary of State and Spokeswoman of the Health Ministry, told local media.
The ministry is keeping a close watch on the situation, and there haven’t been any signs of an outbreak. Extensive testing has been carried out, and no other cases of infection have been found, she noted.
Since 2005, Cambodia has seen 58 cases of H5N1 infection, including 39 deaths, and 45 were recorded in children under the age of 14.
The World Health Organisation said on February 26 that the risk to the general public from H5N1 in Cambodia remains low./.