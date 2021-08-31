Ha Giang accelerates COVID-19 vaccination for people in border areas
Thirty-four border communes in the northern mountainous province of Ha Giang have basically completed the vaccination against COVID-19 for residents while the two districts of Xin Man and Meo Vac are administering the second shots.
People in Yen Minh district (Ha Giang) getting blood pressure measured before getting vaccination. (Photo: VNA)Ha Giang (VNA) - Thirty-four border communes in the northern mountainous province of Ha Giang have basically completed the vaccination against COVID-19 for residents while the two districts of Xin Man and Meo Vac are administering the second shots.
According to the director of the provincial Centre for Disease Control, in addition to vaccines allocated by the Ministry of Health such as Astrazeneca, Moderna and Pfizer, Ha Giang also provides Vero Cell vaccine for 34 border communes in seven districts and city. With the total number of vaccines granted, it is expected that over 10,700 people from 18 years old living in border areas, Chinese nationals working in Ha Giang and local citizens returning from China will be vaccinated with Vero Cell vaccine.
Nguyen Van Thang, Chairman of the People's Committee of Bach Dich border commune in Yen Minh district, said that vaccine priority has been given to the frontline forces in the fight against the pandemic such as health workers, border guards, police, militia and members of the communal steering committee for COVID-19 prevention and control. Local people in border areas have also received the second shot.
Up to now, Ha Giang province has administered more than 102,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine, or over 80 percent of the total number of vaccines provided./.