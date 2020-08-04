Society Lao Cai police breaks big trans-border drug trafficking ring Police in the northern border province of Lao Cai said on August 3 that they have broken down a drug trafficking ring, seizing three suspects and 84,800 tablets of meth.

Society 300 Vietnamese citizens brought home from Canada, RoK A total of 300 Vietnamese citizens were flown home from Canada and the Republic of Korea (RoK) on August 2 and 3.

Business Official clarifies solutions to perform dual tasks of COVID-19 fight, development With drastic, creative, flexible and timely directions of the Government and the Prime Minister, the engagement of the whole political system and business community, and the strong support from people, Vietnam has obtained important results in performing the dual tasks of fighting COVID-19 and boosting socio-economic development.

Society Downpours cause serious damage in localities Heavy rains killed at least two persons in the northern province of Quang Ninh as of 5pm on August 3, reported the Office of the Central Steering Committee on Disaster Prevention and Control.