The flower has a life cycle of about 2 months, starting in October, making November the most suitable time to visit. Many tourists flock to Suoi Thau, which is said to boast the beauty of the Swiss scenery in the heart of Ha Giang.

To meet tourist needs, local people often plant two buckwheat crops one after another, allowing visitors to come and admire buckwheat fields well into January and February.

Visitors to Ha Giang at this time will also have the opportunity to enjoy the unique culture of the local people./.

VNA