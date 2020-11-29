Ha Giang marks 10th anniversary of UNESCO recognition of Dong Van Karst Plateau
Ha Giang (VNA) – The northern province of Ha Giang held a ceremony on November 28 night to celebrate the 10th anniversary of UNESCO’s recognition of the Dong Van Karst Plateau as a global geopark and kick off the sixth buckwheat flower festival.
According to UNESCO, most of the Dong Van Karst Plateau’s surface is limestone (about 60 percent). Its landscape is spectacular and unique having high mountains and deep canyons. The highest peak is Mieu Vac Mount (1971m) while Tu San is the deepest canyon (700-800 m deep).
The geopark is located at an extension foot mount East of the Himalayas. Geoheritages date from the Cambrian (about 550 million years ago) to the present in seven different stages and include palaeobiology, stratigraphy, geomophology, tectonics, karst, caves and also important faults. The geology in this UNESCO Global Geopark reflects important events in the Earth's history.
The geopark has two natural conservation areas rich in fauna and flora species such as conifers, Asian black bear, Southern serow (a solitary mountain goat) and many species of bird. Moreover, the unusual and mysterious Tonkin snub-nosed monkey is one of the 25 most endangered species of primate in the world. It is only found in Ha Giang province and was believed extinct until its rediscovery in the early 1990s.
It is home to 17 ethnic groups which creates the unique and rich cultural heritage of this area.
UNESCO’s recognition has created new opportunities for socio-economic development in Ha Giang and four districts in the karst plateau area in particular.
Meanwhile, the buckwheat flower festival has been regarded as a highlight for years to promote local culture, said Nguyen Van Son, Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee.
Speaking at the opening ceremony, Vice Chairman of the National Assembly Uong Chu Luu lauded efforts of Ha Giang’s Party organisation, administration and people to overcome difficulties to bring the locality forward.
He urged the province to optimise its advantages in tourism and high-quality agriculture, step up regional connectivity, and strive to turn the geopark into a national tourist site.
Over the past years, Ha Giang has become an attractive destination for both domestic and foreign holiday-makers whose number increased 14 percent each year during the 2010-2015 period, and 14.6 percent between 2015 and 2020, contributing 8.8 percent to the local gross domestic product (GDP)./.