Ha Giang Party Committee has new Acting Secretary
The Politburo has assigned Nguyen Manh Dung, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee of Ha Giang province to hold the position of Acting Secretary of the provincial Party Committee during the 2020-2025 tenure.
Truong Thi Mai, Politburo member, Secretary of Party Central Committee and head of its Organisation Commission hands over the Politburo's decision to Nguyen Manh Dung on May 31. (Photo: VNA)Ha Giang (VNA) – The Politburo has assigned Nguyen Manh Dung, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee of Ha Giang province to hold the position of Acting Secretary of the provincial Party Committee during the 2020-2025 tenure.
Truong Thi Mai, Politburo member, Secretary of Party Central Committee and head of its Organisation Commission handed over the Politburo's decision to Dung on May 31.
Members of the Party Committee of Ha Giang presents congratulations flower to Nguyen Manh Dung, the new Acting Secretary of the committee (Photo: VNA)He will hold the position until the Politburo completes the organisation of the Party Committee of Ha Giang.
Dung, born in 1973 in Nhan Khang commune, Ly Nhan district of Ha Nam province, has been Deputy Secretary of the Ha Giang Party Committee since November 28, 2017./.