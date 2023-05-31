Politics Huge potential for Vietnam - Mozambique cooperation: official The 4th meeting of the Vietnam – Mozambique Intergovernmental Committee on Economic, Culture and Scientific-Technological Cooperation, took place in Maputo capital city of Mozambique on May 30, under the co-chair of Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Nguyen Quoc Tri and Mozambican Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation Manuel José Gonçalves.

Politics Israel’s 75th Independence Day celebrated in Hanoi The Embassy of Israel in Vietnam held a ceremony in Hanoi on May 30 to celebrate Israel’s 75th Independence Day (1948-2023) and the 30th anniversary of the bilateral diplomatic ties (1993-2023).

Politics Fiji values Vietnam's global role, position Fiji highly values the role, position, and prestige of Vietnam in the Asia-Pacific region and the world, and is willing to cooperate and support Vietnam's initiatives in international and regional forums, President of Fiji Ratu Wiliame Maivalili Katonivere told the Vietnamese Ambassador to Fiji who came to present his credential letter.

Politics Socio-economic matters main topic at NA session on May 31 The National Assembly (NA) will spend the whole day of May 31 – the ninth working day of its fifth session – looking into supplementary assessments of the implementation of the socio-economic development plan and State budget in 2022 and the first months of 2023.