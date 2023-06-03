Living together for generations in Ha Giang province, the 19 local ethnic minority groups have spared no effort in preserving their cultural values. Such rituals and ceremonies as “Nhảy lửa” (fire jumping) of the Dao and Pa Then people, “Cấp sắc” (maturity ritual), and the Gầu tào Festival have now become a magnet for tourists keen to discover ethnic minority cultures.

Cultural offerings have become popular over recent years, helping promote and preserve the local ethnic minority cultures.



The “cultural tourism village” model has been branched out in Ha Giang, with community-based tourism at the centre. ASEAN standards on cultural tourism will be applied in villages shortly.



According to the Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, cultural tourism villages have attracted a large number of visitors, improving local livelihoods while promoting local tourism resources and cultural identity./.

VNA