Ha Giang province ready to host first kapok flower festival
An aerial view of kapok trees with red flowers (Source: baodantoc.vn)Ha Giang (VNA) - The first kapok flower festival will open on March 4 in Meo Vac district in the northern mountainous province of Ha Giang.
The event is to promote the special cultural features of the ethnic minority group in mountainous area while simultaneously developing the local tourism sector.
It will involve a wide range of activities such as ethnic costume competition, and Khen flute performance of Mong ethnic group.
During the event tourists will have opportunities to enjoy taking photos in the kapok flower forest in Po Pi A hamlet, visiting Dong Van Karst Plateau, a UNESCO-recognised Global Geopark, and planting kapok trees.
It is part of a traditional festival to celebrate the Khen (panpine) of the Mong ethnic group who reside in Ha Giang province./.