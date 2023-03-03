Culture - Sports Vietnam, RoK eye high football cooperation potential The K.League 2 footbal tournament in the Republic of Korea (RoK) has freshly started with the participation of Vietnamese young players – Van Toan in the jersey of Seoul E-Land FC, and Vu Minh Hieu and Nguyen Canh Anh both in Cheonan City FC.

Culture - Sports Activities planned for death anniversary of Hung Kings A ceremony marking the death anniversary of Hung Kings - the legendary founders of the nation, and the Culture and Tourism Week of Ancestral Land will be held from April 20-29 in the northern midland province of Phu Tho with various activities.