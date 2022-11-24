At the signing ceremony. (Photo: VNA)

Ha Giang (VNA) – The People’s Committee of northern Ha Giang province and authorities of Boeun county in the Republic of Korea (RoK)’s Chungcheongbuk province on November 24 signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on the supply of seasonal labourers.



Speaking at the signing ceremony, Vice Chairman of the Ha Giang Provincial People’s Committee Tran Quy Duc said the event was seen as an important milestone in sending seasonal labourers to work abroad, opening up opportunities for exchanges and cooperation between the two localities, as well as creating favourable conditions for workers of the province to continue to work in the RoK.



The official said he hoped that with the established friendly and cooperative relationship, Ha Giang province and Boeun county will actively support businesses and people in the two localities to cooperate on the principle of trust, equality and mutual benefit in 2022 and the following years.



Cooperation in tourism development will be expanded together with the building of a special cultural exchange programme between the two localities, thus contributing to promoting tourism, culture and people of Vietnam and the RoK, Duc said.



For his part, Governor of Boeun county Choi Jae-hyeong pledged to comply with the MoU and create the best conditions for Ha Giang province's labourers. In addition to cooperation in the field of labour, the county hopes to collaborate with the province in other fields, including agriculture, industry, economy and culture, he added.



The signing of the MoU will be an opportunity to solve the shortage of human resources in the RoK and help workers from Ha Giang province improve their incomes, accumulate knowledge, experience and professional skills, contributing to improving the quality of human resources and ensuring social security in the locality./.