Ha Giang voters pin hopes on election day
There is now less than two weeks to go before the election of deputies to the 15th National Assembly and members of People’s Councils at all levels for the 2021-2026 tenure. Voters in the northern mountainous province of Ha Giang have expressed a belief that the deputies elected will contribute greatly to policies for the construction of the homeland.
Over recent years, ethnic groups in general and those in Ha Giang province in particular have benefited from numerous preferential policies to overcome hardships and improve their livelihoods. Today’s achievements are also thanks to elected representatives listening to the aspirations of the people.
As election day is fast approaching, Ha Giang voters have high hopes that elected deputies will represent the voice and aspirations of the people, contribute to socio-economic development, and improve the livelihoods of local ethnic minority groups./.