Over recent years, ethnic groups in general and those in Ha Giang province in particular have benefited from numerous preferential policies to overcome hardships and improve their livelihoods. Today’s achievements are also thanks to elected representatives listening to the aspirations of the people.

As election day is fast approaching, Ha Giang voters have high hopes that elected deputies will represent the voice and aspirations of the people, contribute to socio-economic development, and improve the livelihoods of local ethnic minority groups./.

